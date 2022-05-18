Ashok Leyland’s CNG engine H series showcased at EXCON 2022

Ashok Leyland has showcased the ‘CNG engine H series’ at the ongoing EXCON 2022, organiszed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Based on the strong leverage of the BSVI engine development, the CNG engine H series (4 and 6 Cyl) is designed for off-highway / CEV clients, and this product will be the first of its kind in the CEV / mining and off-highway segment.



The H series CNG engine key features include ECU-controlled gas leak detection; improved cold-start capability; enhanced lower-end torque and flat torque from 1200rpm to 2000rpm; gear-based torque control for better fuel economy; durable engine valves and valve seats for CNG operation.

It fulfils CEV V standards without SCR or DPF, and features multipoint sequential gas injection for dependable performance; a 500 hours oil drain interval; and the maximum power in the sector.



Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland’s expertise in engineering has paved the way for the company to establish itself as a key player in the CNG engine sector, and we aspire to continue to do so by expanding our portfolio of CNG engines and technology solutions. Ashok Leyland aims to make India’s CNG engine sector self-reliant, and to be one of the leaders in the ‘Make in India’ narrative.”

Dr N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customer needs with world-class products that generate higher profitability.

With the increasing need for better fuel efficiency and the use of alternate fuels, we have a solid pipeline of such technologies. We aspire to lead the market in this segment, as the need for engines with alternative fuels grows.”