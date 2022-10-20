Ashok Leyland, one of India leading commercial vehicle manufacturers has achieved another milestone by rolling out its 1,00,000th unit of AVTR, from its Pantnagar plant, Uttarakhand. The AVTR achieved the milestone within 30 months of its launch.

Introduced in 2020, the AVTR is said to be the country’s first indigenously developed modular platform, which can spawn a variety of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrain options on a single platform.

The AVTR platform truck allows customisation to customers’ needs and applications. The platform comes with the next-generation i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics providing increased safety, higher reliability, durability, and superior driver comfort.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Since its introduction, the AVTR platform has been crucial for us and has helped us capture a sizable market share in the market. AVTR has successfully helped customers improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. This backed with the extensive service network, is giving our customers a huge advantage. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their continued support.”

Ganesh Mani S, President and Chief of Operations, Ashok Leyland said, “The roll out of the 1,00,000th AVTR validates the combined effort made by the numerous teams, both internal and external. With AVTR we have been successfully able to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time.”

AVTR platform is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry and enables customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs.