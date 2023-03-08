Ashok Leyland to sponsor the training of 100 women drivers for CVs in Delhi

Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle (CV) makers has launched a new campaign in line with the theme of ‘Embrace Equity’, under which it will train 100 women drivers for commercial vehicles in Delhi.

The announcement comes on International Women’s Day, which attempts to provide women with equal opportunities and support their dreams. The company invites 100 women in Delhi to be trained on driving commercial vehicles at Ashok Leyland’s Driver Training Institute.

The campaign aims to bring about a change in perception towards women in the commercial vehicle industry. Recently, Ashok Leyland partnered with Delhi Government’s initiative – Mission Parivartan to train 180 women and many of them have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

As part of the programme, Ashok Leyland will provide training at its state-of-art facility where women drivers will be engaged in a specially designed training module to equip them for driving on various terrains and conditions. They will also be provided with self-defence training which will help them tackle any wary situation at work.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We at Ashok Leyland pride ourselves in providing opportunities regardless of race, gender, ability and background. We strongly believe that today no job is defined by gender. Today on International Women’s Day, we take pride in launching this unique initiative to invite 100 women to be trained on driving heavy commercial vehicles and buses at our Driver Training Centre in Delhi.”

Traditionally Heavy vehicle driving has been a man’s forte, with this campaign, Ashok Leyland intends to break the barrier and inspire more women to get behind the wheel and pursue their dreams.