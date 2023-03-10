Ashok Leyland sets up all-women production line at Hosur plant

Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in India has launched a new – ‘all women production Line’ at its Hosur plant.

This move the company says is part of its efforts to promote empowerment, diversity and attract more women to the manufacturing industry. Ashok Leyland has set up the line with 80 women employees at the plant.

The CV maker says it has invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of the new engine line.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities enhance not only their lives, but also the lives of their families and the community.”

“This initiative is in line with our brand philosophy of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’, as we aim to upskill and generate employment for these women and bring alive their dreams. At Ashok Leyland, we recognise the importance of establishing a better gender balance, and initiatives like this create a more inclusive ecosystem.”

The new P15 Engine Module (Assembly and Testing) is established in H1 Unit to address the growing demand of LCV products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.