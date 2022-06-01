Ashok Leyland sells 12,458 units in May 2022: Registers 355% Y-o-Y growth

Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has revealed its sales numbers for the month of May. There has been an upward trend when looking at Y-o-Y and M-o-M figures from the manufacturers. Medium and heavy trucks were the main driving force behind the total figure of 12,458 domestic sales. The figure rose to 13,273 when factoring in exports as well.

Ashok Leyland sold 7,268 M&HCVs in the domestic market along with 5,190 LCVs. These figures are considerably more than what the company achieved in May 2021. Due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, they were only able to sell 1,513 M&HCVs and 1,225 LCVs. As a result, the total domestic sales in May 2022 were 12,458, an increase of 355 per cent when compared to May 2021.

Even when looking at the combined sales figures for domestic sales and exports, the company has seen a growth of 315 per cent Y-o-Y. In total, the manufacturer moved 13,273 units in May 2022 while cumulative sales stand at 25,120. Cumulative domestic sales in May 2022 were up by 121 per cent and by 118 per cent when factoring in exports. M&HCV buses contributed the smallest amount amongst the three categories.