Ashok Leyland opens 11th LCV dealership in Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland, one of leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in the country has inaugurated its 11th dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in the state of Tamil Nadu. The new channel partner –Balaji Trucks, has a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility strategically located in Madurai.

The company currently offers a range of LCV products – Bada Dost, Dost, Partner and MiTR. With this new facility, Ashok Leyland now has more than 600 touchpoints across the country.

Rajat Gupta, Head – LCV, Ashok Leyland said, “Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for Ashok Leyland. The robustness of the product and our network has been one of the main factors in the phenomenal success of our ‘Dost Range’ and, more recently, the ‘Bada Dost.’”

“The new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach and will take us one step closer to achieve our vision of being one of the Top 10 CV makers in the world,” he added.

The OEM says its products meet the evolving needs of the Indian LCV customer by offering best-in-class technology at competitive costs. It says there are more than 400,000 (4 lakh) Ashok Leyland LCVs plying across India.