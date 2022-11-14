Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has launched its new ICV Platform christened ‘Partner Super’ with 914, 1014 & 1114 models in the 9.15-tonne, 10.25-tonne and 11.28-tonne GVW category respectively.

The new platform is designed with a contemporary tiltable day cabin to provide better driver comfort and has the best-in-class payload capacity. The Partner Super will address customer needs in rated load applications, like e-commerce, beverage, FMCG, whitegoods, Parcel and Fruits among others which require higher mileage.

It is agile and ensures better manoeuvrability in narrow/ congested roads.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a legacy of introducing best-in-class products that cater to the needs of customers and improves customers’ total cost of ownership. In an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the ICV segment to strengthen the portfolio, and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced Partner Super. We wish to keep this momentum on to realise our vision of being amongst the top 10 CV players globally by offering differentiated products.”

The company says the key features and advantages of the Partner Super platform include a contemporary tilt-able day cabin; best-in-class payload; best-in-class mileage; best-in-class power (104 kW (140 hp); Loading span options – 4.3m (14 ft), 5.2m (17 ft), 6.2m (20 ft) and 6.8m (22 ft); first-year free i-alert subscription and 4-year & 4 lakh kilometre driveline warranty.