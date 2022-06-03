Ashok Leyland launches AVTR 2620, India’s first 8-wheeler truck

With this Ashok Leyland says it becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of trucks based on lift axle technology from GVW of 25.5 to 47.5T.

The AVTR 2620 can be operated as 25.5 T (6×2) truck with the lift axle down (offering payload closer to regular 6×2 MAV truck) and a 4×2 truck (18.5T GVW) with lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 4×2) during light load/partial load/return empty. It thus offers operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering superior Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has a history of introducing products which have disrupted the CV industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher TCO advantage to our customers operating in Ecom, Parcel and tanker.”

AVTR 2620’s key features and product highlights include –

Built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, offering flexibility of multiple cabin and features option.

It is powered by Ashok Leyland’s 200HP engine with iGen6 technology which delivers better fluid efficiency.

Available in cowl and 3 cabin options: N Cab, U cab, M cab.

Loading span ranging from 24-feet to 32-feet.

N cabin offers ultimate driving experience with Suspended cab with dampers, Suspended driver seat, Anti-roll bar in the front, excellent storage spaces, Full Metal Front Fascia, Music system, AC & HVAC options.

Comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics – supported by 24×7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre.