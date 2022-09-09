Ashok Leyland inks MoU with Libertine to explore use of linear generator in its CV portfolio

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group and one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libertine Holdings, a developer of clean, highly efficient, and fuel-flexible linear generator technology to evaluate the use of Libertine’s technology platform for its commercial vehicle powertrains.

At present, Ashok Leyland is present across 50 countries with its diverse commercial vehicle product range from 1-tonne GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) to 55-tonne GTW (Gross Trailer Weight) trucks. Its product portfolio also includes engines for industrial, genset and marine applications.

As per the understanding, Ashok Leyland will conduct due diligence on Libertine’s technology and explore the scope for Linear Generator product development and demonstration within its commercial vehicle portfolio.

Dr. Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, SVP and Head of Advanced Engineering, Ashok Leyland said, “The relationship between Ashok Leyland and Libertine offers a great foundation for the future. Libertine’s technology is the logical evolution of an Internal Combustion Engine and could potentially allow for a software-defined engine with true multi-fuel capability”.

Sam Cockerill, Chief Executive of Libertine said, “Ashok Leyland is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as well as being a major producer of industrial engines, marine engines, and engines for gensets. We are delighted to support Ashok Leyland’s evaluation of Libertine’s technology to accelerate the transition to electric propulsion in its commercial vehicle portfolio.”