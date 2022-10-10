Ashok Leyland, IIT Madras researchers to develop hybrid EVs using turbine technology

Ashok Leyland, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Researchers at National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) collaborated for development and commercialisation of ‘Swirl Mesh Lean Direct Injection (LDI) system’ technology for developing a series of hybrid electrical vehicles using this turbine technology.

The IIT Madras Researchers at NCCRD are developing an indigenously-designed micro gas turbine. The core of the micro turbine is a patented combustion technology called ‘Swirl Mesh Lean Direct Injection (LDI) system.’ The main power train will be the electric motors but the onboard power would be generated by the micro gas turbine, developed jointly by NCCRD and Aerostrovilos Energy, an IITM-incubated start-up. This micro gas turbine will replace the large battery.

After the technology was demonstrated on a lab scale, Ashok Leyland signed a letter of support to develop this technology for the heavy vehicles segment with NCCRD, IIT Madras. As part of the collaboration, Ashok Leyland, handed over to NCCRD a 9-meter passenger electric bus.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, received the bus on behalf of NCCRD, IIT Madras, from Dr. N. Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland, and Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, SVP, Product Development, Ashok Leyland. The bus would be converted as part of the series of vehicles having the hybrid powertrain with the micro gas turbine developed by NCCRD and Aerostrovilos.

Dr. N. Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Micro gas turbines hold significant promise as a technology that will extend fuel combustion beyond traditional IC-engines and provide for more efficient performance and multi-fuel capability. Ashok Leyland is proud to be associated with IIT Madras and Aerostrovilos in this development effort.”

Prof. Sathya Chakravarthy, Coordinator, NCCRD, IIT Madras, said, “This marks our conviction of not only working with the industry on innovative technological solutions of societal impact but also pushing the inhouse developments on innovation to see the light of day with the industry.”

The collaboration will enable the development and demonstration of a series of vehicles with hybrid concept equipped with this micro gas turbine call the ‘Turbine electric vehicle’ (TEV). The aim of the project is to establish a powertrain that has ultra-low emissions, low cost of ownership, fuel flexible and a reliable system for long-range heavy vehicles.

The Key Advantages of this series hybrid configuration with this new micro turbine technology include :-