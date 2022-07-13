Ashok Leyland ecomet Star 1815 launched in India

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has launched the ecomet Star 1815 truck in India. The newly-launched truck has a payload capacity of 11.7 tonnes and is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine which the company claims has the best mileage in the segment.

The Ashok Leyland ecomet Star runs on 20-inch tube tyres and can be bought with a day cabin with a loading area of 20, 22, or 24 feet, while the ecomet 1815 with a sleeper cabin can be had with a loading bay of 20 or 22 feet.

Other features include a digital dashboard, 10-wheel bolt front and rear axles, and gets an advanced i-Alert telematics system with remote diagnostics with 24×7 customer assistance through Uptime Solution Centre. The Ashok Leyland ecomet Star 1815 is powered by a 150 Hp diesel engine that makes 450 Nm of torque.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid growth of ICV segment by the regular launch of differentiated products. With the new Ecomet STAR 1815, we set our footprint in the 17.5T segment and ensure higher profitability for our customers in logistics, e-commerce, Parcel, Agri- Perishable, Cement and Industrial goods applications.”