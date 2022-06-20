Ashok Leyland ecomet Star 115 11-tonne CNG truck launched in India

Ashok Leyland a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has launched the ecomet Star 1115 CNG truck in the 11.44-tonne GVW category.

The Ecomet Star 1115 is powered by a H-Series CNG turbocharged engine that produces a maximum power of 142 bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm. It comes with three CNG cylinder options – 360, 450 and 480-litres. Customers can choose from three load span options: 17-feet, 20-feet and 22-feet.

The truck comes with a spacious cabin equipped with a new digital dashboard with Advance Driver Assist (ADA), advanced telematics (i-Alert), remote diagnostics with 24×7 customer assistance through Uptime Solution Centre, heavy duty axle, suspension, frame other aggregates, which providesoffering higher durability.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland said, “ The CV industry is foreseeing a rapid growth towards greener and cleaner fuels. Our bellwether ecomet Star CNG range (14T &16T) introduced a few months back has received an overwhelming response from our customers. The much awaited ecomet Star 1115 will address the logistic needs of our customers operating in FMCG, auto components, parcel load, and beverages.”