Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics

Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle maker has received an order to supply 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics (VRL), one of the largest logistics companies in India.

The company order is for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland.

In FY2023, Ashok Leyland sold a total of 180,916 commercial vehicles in India, this includes 103,480 M&HCV trucks, 10,819 buses and 66,617 LCVs.

Launched in 2021, the AVTR 3120 truck comes with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA), the 3-axle 6×2 vehicle has a load capacity of 31 tonne with the lift axle down and 18.5-tonnes with the lift axle up during light load or when empty. On the other hand, the AVTR 4420 comes has a 41.5-tonne GCW in the 4×2 tractor segment. It comes with 4 cabin options including Cowl, M Cabin, U Cabin, and N Cabin (sleeper cabins).

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association which is beyond the usual customer-OEM relationship. Over the years VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry. VRL has been pioneering and the most enterprising fleet operator in our country.”

The CV maker says the trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology. These advanced features and technologies will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop- overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability.

Image of AVTR 3120 for representational purpose only.