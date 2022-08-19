Ashok Leyland AVTR 4825 tippers powered by H6 engine launched in India

Ashok Leyland, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has launched its AVTR 4825 Tipper powered by its H6 Engine.

The AVTR is claimed to be India’s first modular truck platform offering the entire range from 19-tonne to 55-tonne GVW trucks.

The versatile AVTR 4825 Tippers range has a slew of the cabin and Tipper load body options from which the customer can choose to suit their exact operations. It is powered by the 250hp H-series 4V 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology which enhances the engine performance and durability while ensuring an overall lower cost of ownership when compared to the competition. It offers superior drivability, ride comfort, reliability, and faster turnaround time on rough terrains ensuring more loads at a faster speed on continuous long hauls. This leads to higher productivity, a better operating economy, and fleet optimisation.

Sanjeev Kumar said “These tippers score high on fluid efficiency, durability, and reliability. The powerful H6 4V engine along with heavy duty drivelines, deliver best-in-class performance with optimum gradeability suitable for all construction and mining-related surface transportation.”

The AVTR 4825 H6 4V Tippers are factory fitted with the 18/29/23 cubic metre Box Body variants available along with an option of U-shaped body. It is suitable for surface transportation of coal, as well as for infrastructure and road construction projects.