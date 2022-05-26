Ashok Leyland appoints new distributor for Southern Africa

ETG is a conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub-Saharan Africa. ETGL will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in 6 key Southern African countries as part of this strategic cooperation.

Amandeep Singh, head – International Operations, Ashok Leyland said, “We have ambitious growth plans for the African Market. Our time-tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offers superior value proposition to customers. ETG group’s extensive connect in these markets will complement our growth plans. We are already present in most of the East and West African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with Best-in-Class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers.”

Rajeev Saxena, CEO, ETGL said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Ashok Leyland. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of Commercial Vehicles solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the territory.”