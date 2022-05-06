Altigreen expands leadership, appoints Mainak Nandi and Vinod Gupta

Altigreen expands its leadership team with the appointment of Mainak Nandi as National Head of Service and Spares and Vinod Gupta as Head of Quality.

Altigreen has strengthened its leadership team in the critical areas of service and quality, as it scales to meet the demand of the EV industry. The company has appointed Mainak Nandi as National Head of Service and Spares and Vinod Gupta as Head of Quality.

The company’s on-road electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles are designed for Indian environmental and driving conditions and are 100% Made in India, built with proprietary indigenous technology and local manufacturing.

Targeting the LMT segment, Altigreen plans to introduce more products including three, and small four-wheeled passenger and cargo vehicles, expand its presence nationally, and have points of sale in over 60 cities in the next 18 months.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder & CEO – Altigreen highlights the importance of quality and service in the adoption of electric vehicles, saying “India is poised to lead the future of electric mobility with the industry making collective efforts towards sustainability. As e-commerce grows and public transportation systems strengthen, there is a growing demand for carbon-free, zero-emission vehicles for the last mile.”

He added, “As pioneers in the EV market, we want early adopters to build trust in electric vehicles. As we scale to meet the demand and the pace of the industry, enhancing Altigreen’s leadership team with visionaries in quality processes and service delivery will help us ensure high-quality products and lay the foundation of a service brand.”

Appointing Mainak Nandi as National Head of Service and Spares will enable Altigreen to put in place robust service delivery and focus on customer satisfaction, building on his experience of over 25 years in automotive channel operations, after-sales, customer experience enhancement, and business transformation.

A Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Mainak has previously worked with leading auto companies including Toyota and Mahindra & Mahindra. As part of the team that established the Toyota business in India, he was identified as one of Toyota’s Regional Future Leaders, as he led a team responsible for customer service strategy, planning, and execution for their Asia Pacific operations.

“I am excited to join Altigreen at this pivotal moment for the transport industry, and for the company. The company is moving in a clear direction as a leading player in India’s EV transformation, and I look forward to being a part of setting up a meaningful service brand for an industry-leading product and technology that has great potential especially to create a positive environmental impact,” says Mainak Nandi, National Head- Service and Spares, Altigreen.

Vinod Gupta’s appointment to Altigreen’s leadership team as Head of Quality brings the company his wealth of experience in leading quality for Japanese auto manufacturers for over 23 years including a long stint at Honda, Vinod’s experience in managing technically advanced, cost-efficient, and state-of-the-art quality systems will help Altigreen set up a strong quality infrastructure, and processes at every stage from technology to manufacturing and service.

Vinod has an Executive Post Graduate degree in International Business from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology.

“Altigreen is leading the EV revolution in India, with indigenous technology. As the company scales its manufacturing and develops new products, an emphasis on quality, especially at the scale we envision, is key to gaining customer confidence and market share. I am glad to be a part of Altigreen’s vision of transforming India’s roads to electric,” says Vinod Gupta, Head-Quality, Altigreen.