Zingbus announces plans to expand operations in Karnataka and Telangana

Intercity travel startup, zingbus has announced plans to expand its operations in the southern part of India, in Karnataka and Telangana. With this expansion, it will now connect over 400 cities, bridging the gap between the South, West and North regions.

In the south, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will serve as the major hubs. Zingbus will start operations with 10 cities and gradually expand its services to 35 other cities in the south. It plans on connecting its existing network in Maharashtra, Goa, and Chattisgarh; with plans to launch 30 routes with over 200 buses.

As part of the strategy, zingbus will enable small and medium-sized bus owners and operators to leverage the technology platform and services. This is part of its ambitious plan plan to deploy 700 buses by the end-2022 and to have 2,000 buses on the road by the end-2023.

Prashant Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder, zingbus said, “We are excited and equally proud to enter the second largest market for intercity travel domain across India. At zingbus, we’re committed to building an ecosystem of affordable, reliable, and safe travel for everyone. And, we’ll continue with our legacy to not just improve but innovate the travel experience of intercity commuting while creating a sustainable mobility infrastructure.”