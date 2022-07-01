scorecardresearch

VECV records domestic sales of 5,584 units in June 2022

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sales report for June 2022. VECV sold 5,584 units in June 2022, as opposed to 1,760 units sold in June 2021.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
VE Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors has disclosed its sales figures for June 2022 in a BSE filing. The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 5,584 units in the domestic market in June 2022, registering a YoY growth of 217.3 per cent, compared to June 2021 when VECV sold 1,760 units.

In June 2021, VECV sold 2,954 units of light and medium-duty (LMD) trucks (3.5-15T), 1,369 units of heavy-duty (HD) trucks, 1,182 units of LMD buses, and 79 units of HD buses.

Also, during the same time, VECV saw its exports decline by 1.5 per cent, having shipped 601 units last month, compared to shipping 610 units in June 2022.

