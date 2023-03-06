Tummoc introduces live tracking feature for Delhi Transport Corporation buses

Transit application start-up Tummoc has launched live-tracking services of DTC buses on its platform, which will allow commuters to track buses in real-time for better planning of their journey within the city.

The start-up launched its services in New Delhi in May 2022. It allows commuters to access information for DTC buses and the Delhi Metro. Additionally, users can also book rides for their first- and last-mile requirements as part of Tummoc’s collaboration with Rapido. The company is working on launching many more features to make public transit easier within Delhi. One such feature is digital ticketing for transit in the city.

Hiranmay Mallick, Co-Founder and CEO, Tummoc said “After seeing a lot of positive response from daily commuters in Bengaluru, we’re looking forward to making strides in Delhi’s smart commute revolution as well. Live tracking of buses is only the first step, users can expect new features and updates to follow soon after.”

The start-up claims it is India’s first patented multi-modal application and is available across 18 cities so far. In addition to featuring a multimodal route planner, the app offers accurate public transit information and easy first and last-mile connectivity. In Bengaluru, Tummoc has collaborated with BMTC to offer digital bus passes and has announced that digital tickets will also be available soon. In fact, Bengaluru is the next city in line that will get access to the bus live-tracking feature.