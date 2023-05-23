Tata Motors to supply 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses to Vijayanand Travels

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has bagged an order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Vijayanand Travels. The company says the Magna buses known for it’s design and advanced features, will be delivered to Vijayanand Travels in a phased manner, in accordance with the agreed contract terms.

These fully built BS6 diesel buses are set to redefine the standards of comfort, fuel efficiency, and reliability in the inter-city transportation sector.

Shiva Sankeshwar, MD, Vijayanand Travels said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tata Motors and induct their state-of-the-art Magna buses into our fleet. These buses align perfectly with our vision of offering a comfortable and reliable travel experience to our valued passengers. We are particularly interested in the Magna buses’ advanced comfort features which will help to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers and our drivers.”

Rohit Srivastava, VP, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are excited to partner with Vijayanand Travels and provide them with our best-in-class Magna buses. This order further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that our buses will not only meet but exceed the expectations of Vijayanand Travels and its esteemed passengers.”

The 13.5-metre Magna bus is equipped with Cummins 6-cylinder engine, gets ABS and anti-roll bar for vehicle safety. In addition, the parabolic leaf-spring and rear air suspension provide comfortable journey. The bus is also equipped with technology such as gear shift advisor and Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connectivity system.