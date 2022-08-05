Tata Motors showcases mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 3.0

Tata Motors presents seven mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 3.0, scheduled to take place on August 5 and 6 in Hyderabad. Tata Motors will showcase passenger commercial vehicles across multiple fuel options at the third edition of India’s flagship bus and car travel show. Aligning itself with the ‘Towards safe, smart and sustainable passenger mobility’ theme at Prawaas 3.0, Tata Motors will display sustainable solutions for both last-mile and long-haul mass mobility needs.

Tata Motors’ vehicle range at Prawaas 3.0 features the Magna sleeper coach, alternate-fuel-powered vehicles such as the Ultra Electric 9/9 bus designed for staff transportation, Starbus Long Range CNG, and LPO 10.2 CNG AC school bus. The display also features a customisable Caravan. Each of the showcased products offers the lowest total cost of operations with the highest efficiency and profitability potential, claims Tata Motors.

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “This year’s theme vitally highlights the necessity of using emerging technology and innovation to make sustainable transportation a reality. As a pioneer in the industry, Tata Motors has always remained aligned to this vision, and our diverse and smart range of products come with varied clean fuel options, with their characteristic promise of safety, comfort and efficiency.”

Tata Motors becomes the first Indian vehicle manufacturer to have won an order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corporation. On the battery electric mobility front, Tata Motors has delivered more than 715 e-buses in various cities of the country and have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.