Switch Mobility unveils low floor and standard buses based on EiV 12 platform

Switch Mobility Ltd, the electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, today launched its electric bus platform ‘SWITCH EiV 12’ for the Indian market. This E-Bus will address the growing bus segment in India. The company said that the two available variants – EiV 12 low floor and EiV 12 standard, offer reliability, range and ride comfort.

The company currently has an order book of over 600 buses. The buses will address a range of applications – intra-city, intercity, staff, school and tarmac. The EiV 12 has been equipped with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, offering range up to 300 kms with single charge, and up to 500 kms with dual gun fast charging. Additionally, electric drivetrains and batteries are calibrated to ensure efficiency with long battery life.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd said, “Our aspiration is to make electric products more accessible in India, UK, Europe and many Global markets, contributing significantly to the rapidly growing zero carbon mobility. We are confident that through more such offerings of electric buses and soon to be launched electric light vehicles, we will accelerate our vision to be at the forefront in this evolving market”.

Mahesh Babu, Director & CEO – Switch Mobility India, said, “Our team is working actively to bring out multiple products as part of the Switch electric intelligent vehicle platform in the near future”.