Switch Mobility, the European electric bus subsidiary of Ashok Leyland has appointed Lionel Vialat as the Plant Manager of its Factory in Valladolid, Iberia.

Vialat has had a successful career dedicated to mechanical engineering and extensive experience in the automotive sector. He will be responsible for supervising, in coordination with the UK team, the construction process of the new Switch factory in Valladolid.

He will also be responsible for managing the efficient operation as well as leading a diverse team tasked with the required levels of quality and productivity within the plant. One fundamental requirement will be to guarantee that all of the processes that are carried out in the Valladolid factory are done so in a way which uphold’s Switch’s on-going carbon neutral certification.

Vialat has studied Automotive Mechanical Engineering at the Higher Institute of Automobiles and Transport in Nevers (France) and has more than 20 years of professional experience spread between Spain, France, and the United States. He had a short stint at the assembly brand Eurofit, in Vigo, before moving to Valladolid to oversee a greenfield project in the town of Mojados for Heuliez Group and to later develop his career in different positions of responsibility in Operations, Industrialisation, and Lean manufacturing at the multinational automotive components company Faurecia, initially in Valladolid and later in the United States where he held the position of Regional Director of FES&P at the Highland Park automotive seat plant in Michigan.

“Switch is an innovative business that is changing the face of public transport and I’m excited and proud to be a part of that change. I look forward to having the Valladolid factory fully operational so that we can start building zero emission buses,” said Vialat.