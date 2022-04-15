Pune scraps diesel buses in its public transport fleet

Pune’s public transport bus service provider is scrapping all its diesel buses and switching to cleaner, alternate fuels. The entire fleet of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) will be split between CNG and electric buses, with the last of the diesel buses going off the roads soon.

Maharashtra’s 2021 EV Policy has identified Pune as one of six urban agglomerations in the state that will aim for a high rate of EV adoption over the next three years. The plan is to achieve 25% electrification of the public transport bus fleet.

Pune has set up a first-of-its-kind EV Cell in the country to accelerate the shift to electric. It is preparing an EV readiness plan in consultation with RMI and RMI India, along with the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Smart City Development Corporation. RMI is a global non-profit organisation working on reducing greenhouse emissions.

PMPML operates a fleet of 2,169 buses and is among the early adopters of e-buses. It has 220 electric buses, with another 430 to be added by August. The EV Cell has set a target of 650 e-buses by 2023 and 1,000 buses by 2025. This would make it among the largest municipal e-bus fleets in the country. The rest of the fleet will be CNG buses.

The city will also start the electrification of its garbage collection vehicles. Besides, 200 vehicles used to transport government officials will be converted to electric. The government is in the process of hiring the first lot of 48 electric vehicles for this purpose.