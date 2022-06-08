scorecardresearch

PMI Electro Mobility bags contract to supply 144 e-Buses to Nagpur

The company will supply 15 e-buses under the first batch, which will be integrated into the operational fleet within the first 3 months. The next 60 e-buses will be operational within 6 months; while the remaining will be inducted into the fleet within 8 months.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
PMI’s new e-CV manufacturing plant in Pune to manufacture 2,500 units per year

PMI Electro Mobility, a leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer has won the tender to supply 144 e-buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This marks PMI’s foray into Maharashtra’s electric public transport ecosystem.  

Aman Garg, director, PMI Electro said, “Through our e-buses, we will actively contribute to the clean mobility drive of Nagpur and help its stature as a leading smart city in the country.  Our commitment to safe, sustainable and zero-emission vehicles will create opportunities to benefit about 13 crore passengers over the next 9 years.”

At present, PMI Electro is operating and maintaining over 500 e-buses across 19 cities.

