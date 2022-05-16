GreenCell Mobility, the electric mobility as a service platform, will run the first intercity e-bus for Maharashtra Regional State Transport (MSRTC) from the city, starting June 1. Marking the commemoration day of MSRTC’s foundation, the bus would be running on the Pune- Ahmednagar route. These electric buses, dubbed ‘Shivai’ will be introduced across the state in stages.

GreenCell Mobility will be deploying 50 such electric buses for intercity travel across Maharashtra for MSRTC in the cities of Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik and Solapur soon.

Ashok Agarwal, MD& CEO, GreenCell Mobility, on the occasion said,” With these e-buses, the aim is to promote green and sustainable public transport in the state. We are very happy to partner with MSRTC in this effort and look forward to providing passengers with a comfortable, safer, and greener way of travel.”

GreenCell Mobility aims to create ‘green routes’ with twelve-meter buses in the state. Soon, 10 buses will ply between Pune and Aurangabad as an extension of the Pune- Ahmednagar route, while 12 buses will run on the Pune – Kolhapur route, 18 buses on the Pune – Nasik route, and 10 buses between Pune- Solapur.

These buses will be able to run 250 km on a single charge and will be fitted with Li-ion batteries with fast charging capability. These will be standard luxury coaches suitable for local transport and will have an air-conditioned cabin. With the new electric coaches, a total of 3,743 tons of CO2 zero tailpipe emissions would be avoided over the lifetime of these buses.