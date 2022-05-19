The Delhi government will flag off 100 electric buses next week, which will join the state’s public transport fleet. The 100 e-buses in Delhi will soon be joined by an additional 300 e-buses, as per Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi.

At present, Delhi has two bus depots that are fully equipped to handle electric buses used by the Delhi State Corporation – Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

The Mundela Kalan electric bus station was the first of its kind in Delhi, equipped with 32 DC fast EV chargers, four service pits, and two dry pits, and is spread across 4.57 acres of land.

The Rohini Sector 37 is the second electric bus depot that has 25 commissioned DC fast chargers and will get 48 in total, as proposed by the government. This electric bus depot which will station some of the 100 electric buses that will be flagged off is spread over 7 acres of land.

The Chief Minister has termed this as the beginning of the environment-friendly public transport system for Delhi and said the state will procure 2,000 more electric buses in the coming years.

These new electric buses to be flagged off by the Delhi government will have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers, pink seats for women, 10 panic buttons, CCTV cameras, and will have a two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate.