Ashok Leyland’s global EV arm launches new e-bus platform

Aiming to capture a lion’s share in the EV segment, Switch Mobility on Tuesday launched its new bus platform ‘Switch EiV 12’ for the Indian market and said the next-generation e-bus will address the growing bus segment in the country.

Available in two variants — EiV 12 low floor and EiV 12 standard — these buses are embedded with proprietary, connected technology solutions, ‘Switch iON’, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Switch Mobility, said, “Our aspiration is to make electric products more accessible in India, the UK, Europe and many global markets, contributing significantly to the rapidly growing zero-carbon mobility. With a strong heritage and proven expertise of the Hinduja group and Ashok Leyland in the commercial vehicle market, we are confident that via more such offerings of electric buses and soon-to-be launched electric light vehicles, we will accelerate our vision to be at the forefront in this evolving market.”

About the dealership pattern, Hinduja said that initially the e-buses will be sold through the existing ALL dealership. As most of the sales would be of B2B ones as majority of the customers would be institutions, rather than the individual fleet owners.

“When we start rolling out eLCVs, which will be retail sales mostly, we will look for separate new-age dealerships,” he added.

The company had earlier announced that it will invest 300 million pounds in another two to three years on its facilities spread across the UK and India. Switch is also in the process of setting up a new factory in Spain.

The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight, enabling higher range of kilometres — up to 300 kms/day with single charge, and up to 500 kms/day with dual gun fast charging. The electric drivetrains and batteries are calibrated to ensure superior efficiency with long battery life, delivering lower total cost of ownership in the market.

Maintenance of this ultra-modern e-bus can be carried out quickly and effortlessly, the company said.

