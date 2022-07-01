scorecardresearch

Ashok Leyland records 13,469 domestic sales in June 2022

Ashok Leyland has registered a growth of 130 per cent in domestic sales in June 2021, having sold 13,469 units.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Ashok Leyland’s domestic sales for June 2022 stand at 13,469 units, a growth of 130 per cent compared to June 2021 when the commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 5,851 units.

In June 2022, Ashok Leyland sold 7,703 M&HCV trucks, 696 units of M&HCV buses, and 5,070 light commercial vehicles. The M&HCV segment (trucks and buses) alone saw a growth of 225 per cent when compared to last June, while LCVs saw a growth of 45%.

During June 2022, Ashoke Leyland exported 955 M&HCVs (buses and trucks) and 107 LCVs, bringing its total dometic+export numbers to 9354 M&HCVs and 5177 LCVs, and a total sales of 14531 units, a growth of 125 per cent compared to June 2021.

