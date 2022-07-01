Ashok Leyland’s domestic sales for June 2022 stand at 13,469 units, a growth of 130 per cent compared to June 2021 when the commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 5,851 units.

In June 2022, Ashok Leyland sold 7,703 M&HCV trucks, 696 units of M&HCV buses, and 5,070 light commercial vehicles. The M&HCV segment (trucks and buses) alone saw a growth of 225 per cent when compared to last June, while LCVs saw a growth of 45%.

During June 2022, Ashoke Leyland exported 955 M&HCVs (buses and trucks) and 107 LCVs, bringing its total dometic+export numbers to 9354 M&HCVs and 5177 LCVs, and a total sales of 14531 units, a growth of 125 per cent compared to June 2021.