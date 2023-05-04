Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX CNG cargo three-wheeler launched at Rs 2.51 lakh

Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) a leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has launched the all-new Ape Xtra LDX cargo three-wheeler at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-Maharashtra).

The SCV is available in CNG with a 5.5-feet deck with high fuel efficiency and the lowest operating costs.

Powered by a 230cc, air-cooled naturally aspirated engine with 3-valve technology, the company promises high pulling power, superior working efficiency, and low cost of maintenance.

In terms of features, the Ape Xtra LDX comes with upgrades such as increased gradeability to 26 percent allowing easy plying on flyovers and hilly terrains; tubeless tyres; 17.1Nm of torque that will help carry extra load; Best-in-class mileage of 40km/kg of CNG; max speed of 56kmph; extra headroom for driver comfort and a warranty of 36 months or 100,000km ensuring low maintenance costs.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Our revolutionary Apé is a fuel-agnostic brand, committed to providing our customers with the most suitable options for their needs. Whether it’s CNG, LPG, Diesel, Petrol, or Electric, we have a product that caters to all.”

Amit Sagar, Executive VP – CV Domestic Business (ICE) and Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles said, “With the new Xtra LDX, customers can experience it’s great pulling power at faster speeds, and have least economical operations due to savings on fuel costs. We are confident this product will enable increased earnings for our customers due to it’s lower operating and maintenance costs and thereby, ensure high profitability for them.”

In FY2023, Piaggio Vehicles sold a total of 84,680 three-wheelers in India, which was a growth of 95 percent albeit a low-year ago base, exports were flat at 24,620 units compared to 24,789 units a year ago.