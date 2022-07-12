Piaggio Ape NXT+ launched at Rs 2.12 lakh in India

Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) a leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles in India has launched an its new offering in the three-wheeler passenger segment – the all new Ape NXT+ at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 2,35,811 onwards for the CNG variant.

The company says the Ape NXT+ is a high mileage three-wheeler with a claimed fuel efficiency of upto 50km/KG for the CNG version. It also comes equipped with the first in the segment tubeless tyres, a stylish front fascia with bezel for headlamps, beige coloured dashboard, dual tone seats and a newly designed canopy with transparent windows for enhanced visibility and looks.

The autorickshaw uses a 3-valve engine, which gives high power and pick up along with smooth drivable experience.

At present, Piaggio is the only three-wheeler brand in India with a product portfolio in petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG and electric for both cargo and passenger segment.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India said, “At Piaggio, we are thrilled to launch another three-wheeler passenger vehicle with CNG, LPG and Petrol fuel variants. The rising demand of alternate fuel options and the need to control pollution is giving an impetus to CNG powered vehicles. The government of India is taking path breaking steps to promote alternate fuel options, which in turn is also helping OEMs like us to innovate with our product portfolio to cater to larger customers. The new Ape NXT+ is designed and developed in India for the Indian market and will also be exported to markets overseas. With the launch of this Ape NXT+ we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space.”

Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio India said, “Piaggio is proud to include Ape NXT+ to its diverse fleet of three-wheeler cargo and passenger vehicles. The Ape NXT+ has been developed after thorough research and extensive customer feedback. With the increase in the fuel costs, we understood our customers’ need for higher mileage with cost saving approach and, therefore, Ape NXT+ was born. This new Ape provides the highest in class fuel efficiency, higher comfort, and more space with minimal maintenance costs. Ape’ NXT + comes with contemporary design elements which makes it the most stylish product on offer. The 3-valve technology engine is designed for powerful pickup and exceptional driving experience. We certainly believe that with the CNG network increasing in many cities in India, the Ape NXT+ will help us deliver that extra value to the customers who have been looking for a new CNG product in the market.”

The starting price is Rs 2,12,212 for petrol, Rs 2,35,881 for CNG and 2,28,358 for LPG.