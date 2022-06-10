Omega Seiki Mobility forays into passenger EV segment, launches Stream e3W

Delhi-based electric mobility company, Omega Seiki Mobility, has forayed into the passenger EV segment by launching the Stream electric three-wheeler, priced at Rs 3.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, post government subsidies.

The newly-launched Stream electric three-wheeler uses a 10 kW drivetrain that delivers a torque of 535 Nm and a capability to climb inclines up to 10.2-degrees.

Powering the new OSM Stream is a lithium-ion battery that is IP65-rated, meaning it offers protection from dust and water, while the motor is IP67-rated. The battery pack can be charged through a 16 A socket using a portable charger and with a full charge, OSM claims that the Stream offers a range of 110 km.

Omega Seiki Mobility has invested USD 12-15 million (~Rs 93 crore to Rs 116 crore) towards the development of the Stream and has plans to export the electric three-wheeler to Africa, ASEAN, and Latin America. The company is planning on selling 35,000-40,000 units next year, while 60 per cent is expected to make up for domestic sales.

Commenting on the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Today marks a significant day for Omega Seiki Mobility, we are venturing into the passenger segment. As the innovators of green mobility space, Omega Seiki Mobility is poised to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution while leading the endeavour through its range of clean mobility solutions.”

He further added, “Omega Seiki Mobility Stream is one such product which is an innovative green solution in the last mile transportation segment with the best in class earning potential for the drivers and owners. The electric passenger three-wheeler will provide an improved earning potential of 20-25% which ensures greater savings and greater profits”