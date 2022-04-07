Omega Seiki, Log 9 Materials Collaborate To Deploy 10,000 InstaChargable Rapid EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and battery technology startup Log9 Materials, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy 10,000 3-Wheeler Rage+ Rapid EVs in Tier II and III markets of India by FY24. Supporting these 3W EV Cargo Loaders will be Log9’s InstaCharging stations that promise to charge a 3W completely within 35 minutes, as compared to up to 3.5 hours taken by conventional 3Ws.



In India, the last-mile logistics sector in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to increase by 9 times to USD 5.23 billion by 2025. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and demand for online shopping have brought a fundamental shift in shopping behaviour. Today, one out of five customers of e-commerce platforms originate from Tier II and Tier III cities. For small loads, 3W goods vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice for last-mile delivery.



Buoyed by this demand, Log9 and OSM are working together in their mission of Pioneering Responsible Energy and thus going beyond metro and Tier I cities. The partnership between Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 will facilitate INR 150 Crore investment in setting up Fast-Charging infrastructure across the nation by FY24. Alongside, Log9 and OSM will also be instituting fleet partners in each of these cities/towns who will be the first adopters and the ambassadors of EV technologies for their respective markets.



Talking about the partnership, Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Omega Seiki Mobility is born electric OEM which aims to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense. Currently, the last-mile delivery ecosystem growing leaps and bounds, and switching to EVs in Tier II and III becomes a must to counter environmental concerns due to vehicular emissions as Two-Third of India resides in Tier II, III and smaller towns.”

He added, “E-3Ws, owing to their low operating and maintenance costs along with zero tail-pipe emissions, make an economically viable and environmentally friendly option for commercial use for these cities. Our collaboration with Log9 is a major step in this direction. The company has a strong background in its modern technology and EV charging solution to ensure optimum range and enhanced productivity, which will play a pivotal role in making OSM Rage+ Rapid EV India’s most loved electric three-wheeler.”



Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials adds, “We firmly believe that India’s vision to turn into a fully EV-led nation by 2030 cannot be met unless the Tier II and III cities and towns join the movement and add further fuel to the nation’s e-mobility and clean energy transition. With B2B last-mile deliveries still evolving yet accelerating in a major way in Tier II and III markets, we are confident that this initiative by Log9 and OSM will give further impetus to EV adoption in these areas.”

He added, “Plus, adopting EVs will also in the long run prove to be more profitable compared to the ICE vehicles. Thus, with guaranteed Power, Performance and Peace of Mind for the end-users and other stakeholders, Log9 and OSM are committed to bringing about the EV revolution in Bharat.”



Vivek Dhawan, Director-Marketing, Sales, and Service at Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Log9 which has been a consistent performer in the Electric Vehicle Technology market. We are looking toward developing a cohesive ecosystem for the sector and EV users across the country. We are going hyperlocal with the presence of public rapid charging infrastructure, thereby democratizing the instant availability of these chargers eliminating range anxiety.”



Notably, Log9 has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop its InstaCharge batteries that provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, and 9x battery life. Log9’s InstaCharge technology brings down the total charging time which further optimizes the utilization of charging infrastructure and operational profitability for fleets.

In addition, Log9’s RapidX batteries are built to operate across -30° to 60° C and come with an operational life of 15,000+ cycles, thereby providing a seamless experience and entirely revolutionizing the last mile logistics sector.



Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach to connecting Automobiles and Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion-free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s



sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.