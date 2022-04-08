Mahindra Treo 3-Wheeler Range Showcased At Electric Auto Demonstration

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, showcased its range of Treo electric 3-wheelers at the Electric Auto Demonstration event in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The Mahindra Treo Auto and Treo Zor were showcased at the 2-day event that was organised by the IIT Mandi, Mandi RTO, Rise Up Foundation, and others.

Mandi is the hub of business activity for commercial goods operators that transport agricultural produce to the nearby cities. The Mahindra Treo auto “promises long-term sustainability for last-mile operators and will be the right match for entrepreneurs,” as per Mahindra’s claims.

Mahindra is a leading player in the electric 3-wheeler category with a 73.4% market share and the Treo is the preferred choice of more than 16000 customers across India. Treo also has one of the lowest maintenance costs in the industry and is backed by a 3 year/80000-kilometre warranty.

The 800+ sales and service network ensure that the maintenance needs are well taken care of. The advanced Li-ion battery pack in the Treo range comes with more than 5 years or 1.5 Lakh kilometre life.

Jatin Lal, the assistant deputy commissioner of Mandi, inaugurated the event and encouraged the local auto drivers to go electric and protect the environment of the state. Mandi, located on the cross junction of NH-20, 21 and 70, is the gateway to eco-sensitive zones like Leh, Kullu and Lahaul.

The Mahindra Treo range promises to reduce pollution, improve lifestyles and promote sustainability, which is the need of the hour and the event promoted eco-friendliness in last-mile mobility.

The local bodies invited autorickshaw drivers who are currently driving ICE vehicles, to show them the benefits of EVs. These drivers also test drove the electric 3-wheelers. Spot bookings and other incentives were offered at the event in association with the Himachal Pradesh government on electric 3-wheelers.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited commented, “The Mahindra Treo range has been developed keeping sustainability and eco-friendliness in mind. We are thankful to the organisers of the Electric Auto Demonstration event for requesting and educating drivers to make the switch from ICE to EVs. Not only are our EVs eco-friendly but they also touch lives by enhancing the living style of our driver-partners.”