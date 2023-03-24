Mahindra rolls out 50,000th e-Alfa from its Haridwar plant

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, has rolled out the 50,000th e-Alfa from its Haridwar Plant. The e-Alfa Mini, which is one of the highest-selling electric three-wheeler for Mahindra was first launched in 2017, with the cargo variant being introduced in 2021. The company currently sells the e-Alfa Mini e-rickshaw and the e-Alfa Cargo.

The Mahindra e-Alfa comes with a full metal body construction paired with a lead acid battery pack. While both the e-Alfas produce 1.5 kW of peak power, the Cargo variant is equipped with an optional High Torque Gear for improved performance. Both the vehicles come with a claimed real-world range of 80km per charge.

Mahindra-owned Last Mile Mobility Company gets Rs 6,020 crore investment from IFC

Mahindra says it is the only OEM to offer driver accidental insurance of Rs 10 Lakh, 24×7 roadside assistance and downtime guarantee, a best-in-class vehicle warranty of 2 years (1 year standard + 1 year extended).

As part of the milestone, Mahindra dealers are offering an exchange bonus scheme worth Rs 7,500 to customers to upgrade to the e-Alfa Mini, along with an assured gift.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra LMM said, “The e-rickshaw segment is seeing tremendous growth and I’m happy to announce that we’ve rolled out 50,000 e-Alfas.”

The Mahindra e-Alfa vehicles is available across India, subject to State regulations.