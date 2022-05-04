Mahindra Electric partners with Terrago Logistics for pollution-free last mile delivery

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) has partnered with Terrago Logistics, a Delhi-based phygital logistics start-up. Terrago currently has a fleet of 65 Mahindra Treo Zor cargo vehicles deployed with online grocery platform, Big Basket in 3 cities and logistics solutions provider, Porter. In the coming months, Mahindra Electric will supply additional EVs to Terrago for its zero-pollution fleet expansion.

The Mahindra Treo Zor 3-wheeler cargo was introduced in India in 2020. With a power of 8 kW and torque of 42 Nm, the Zor comes with a payload of 550 kg.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “Terrago has been one of the early adopters of our Mahindra Treo Zor electric 3-wheelers. We believe this partnership will not only accelerate our carbon neutral goals but also lay the foundation for others to adopt electric mobility.”

Mohan Ramaswamy, co-founder of Terrago Logistics commented, “We take pride in adopting electric 3- wheelers for last mile cargo mobility with Mahindra Treo Zor, and ensure clean mobility for deliveries, thereby positively impacting the pulse of city logistics. Terrago’s association with Mahindra to accelerate electric vehicle penetration, helps fulfil our social responsibility towards the nation of reducing the carbon footprint in the country in our own small way.”