Mahindra Alfa CNG Launched In Two Variants, Priced At INR 2.57 Lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of its new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants, based on its popular Alfa brand. The new variant is priced at INR 2,57,000.00 for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and INR 2,57,800.00 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow).

Additionally, as per the Mahindra, an Alfa Cargo and Passenger owner can save up to INR 4,00,000.00 extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers.

Powering the new Mahindra Alfa CNG is a 395 cc, water-cooled engine capable of producing 23.5 Nm of torque that delivers a mileage of 40.2 km/kg, while the Alfa Load Plus gives a mileage of 38.6 km/kg.

The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited commented, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings.”