Mahindra Alfa CNG cargo and passenger variants launched in India

Mahindra Electric Mobility has launched its new Alfa CNG passenger and cargo three-wheeler variants.

The Alfa passenger DX is priced at Rs 2,57,000, while the Alfa Load Plus is priced at Rs 2,57,800 (ex-showroom Lucknow). Mahindra claims that customers of the Alfa range can save up to Rs 4,00,000 in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers.

The Alfa passenger and cargo models are powered by a 395cc, water-cooled engine that delivers a mileage of 40.2 km/kg and 38.6 km/kg respectively.

The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “The launch of new Alfa CNG cargo and passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa cargo and passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings.”