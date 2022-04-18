Log9 Materials Partners With Pi Beam To Boost Last-Mile Delivery-Logistics Operations

The partnership was finalized recently with an MOU signed between the two companies; both Log9 and Pi Beam believe that their partnership will go a long way in reducing the carbon footprint of the logistics sector and is a step forward in fighting climate change.

As a part of this collaboration, Log9 Materials will deliver a large number of Rage+ RapidEV electric 3-Wheeler fleets powered by Log9’s RapidX batteries that InstaCharge (get fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent) within 35 minutes.

Notably, the Rage+ RapidEV has been developed jointly by Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 Materials, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian consumers and is powered by Log9’s RapidX 6000 battery.

Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology will empower Pi Beam’s fleets to have more uptime, efficiency, and better return on investment vis-à-vis their last-mile delivery operations. Furthermore, data-driven analytics from these RapidEV fleets will enable them to optimize their route planning for hyper-local last-mile deliveries.

The partnership also brings Pi Beam under the aegis of Log9’s responsible Delivery Movement initiative, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to fight against climate change by working proactively to reduce last-mile delivery emissions.

The objective of Responsible Delivery Movement is to accelerate India’s e-mobility adoption and bring down India’s transportation and logistics emissions intensity by up to 33% by 2030.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “We are happy to partner with Pi Beam to empower their delivery operations with the Rage+ RapidEVs electric 3-wheelers powered by Log9’s battery packs and InstaCharge technology. We are confident that this partnership will go a long way to give an impetus to the transformation of India’s conventional last-mile logistics operations to sustainable electric mobility. This is also in line with Log9’s initiative of Responsible Delivery Movement, and moreover, this partnership strengthens our movement and re-affirms our joint commitment to fight against climate change by reducing last-mile delivery emissions.”

Pi Beam offers end-to-end micro-mobility sustainable EV solutions along with data-driven analytics, particularly to augment productivity in last-mile logistics and transportation space. Their smart, green, and affordable EVs fleets are revolutionizing transport and customer deliveries in e-commerce, retail, and small and medium businesses. On the other hand, Log9 has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop its InstaCharge batteries that provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, and 9x battery life. Log9’s InstaCharge technology brings down the total charging time which further optimizes the utilization of charging infrastructure and operational profitability for fleets.

In addition, Log9’s RapidX batteries are built to operate across -30° to 60° C and come with an operational life of 15,000+ cycles, thereby providing a seamless experience and entirely revolutionizing the last mile logistics sector.