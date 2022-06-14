Euler Motors to deploy 1,000 e3Ws with LetsTransport

Euler Motors, an electric vehicle company, has partnered with LetsTransport, a Bengaluru based urban logistics aggregator to deploy 1,000 HiLoad EVs in the 3-wheeler commercial segment. Both companies will collaborate to deploy these EVs in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and cover other cities across India over the next 12 months.

Euler Motors will oversee deployment of these vehicles via its full stack ecosystem of charging infrastructure and service support, while LetsTransport will enable customer mobilization and retail deliveries. With load capacity at 688 kg, on road range of more than 151 km and a 12.4 KwH liquid cooled battery, HiLoad, offers low total-cost-of-ownership, the company said.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “HiLoad’s value proposition, coupled with LetsTransport’s industry presence and logistics expertise make this partnership a win. Together, we intend to make our EVs more accessible in India, increase deployments and drive segment growth.”

“Intra City logistics is already on a transformation, with electric vehicles as their future. LetsTransport has been founded on a vision to build cleaner and sustainable logistics solutions with an emphasis to strengthen this ecosystem. Their product and supportive solutions make us confident about the business impact for our customers, as well as to the larger society. We will place 300 EVs in 2022, and plan to deploy 3000 EVs by the end of 2025”, said Pushkar Singh, Founder & CEO, LetsTransport.

Euler Motors has already commenced deliveries for LetsTransport, where the first batch of vehicles is operational in NCR. Following a positive response for its recently launched HiLoad EV, Euler Motors has an order book surpassing 9,000 units, with retail and institutional deliveries happening across India. The company plans to deploy around 8,000 HiLoad EVs in the current financial year.