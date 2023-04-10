Euler Motors launches updated HiLoad e-three-wheeler with 13 kWh battery pack



Euler Motors, an electric vehicle company has launched the updated version of its HiLoad EV, which it claims comes with the highest battery pack and range in the electric three-wheeler cargo segment. The company claims the new HiLoad comes with a 13 (12.96) kWh battery pack, 170km kilometre ARAI-certified range (Real Range 100-120km), and a 30 percent higher payload capacity (688kg) and 30 percent earnings than any other 3W cargo in India.

It has also come out with a new variant that offers a load body of 170 cubic feet in addition to an existing 120 cubic feet variant. With this, the HiLoad EV is now available across three variants – HiLoad PV, HiLoad DV and HiLoad HD.

The updated HiLoad electric three-wheeler features several design upgrades including wider windshields and slider windows for better driver ergonomics, Front fascia upgrades via new halogen headlamps for higher visibility in low-light and foggy conditions. The cabin has been optimised with smoother touchpoint finishes along with a backrest for better access to the spare wheel and space utilisation.

It continues to sport 200mm front disc brakes and independent drivetrain which it says offers leading stopping power with an independent axle system that delivers better turning and driving dynamics. Additionally, it is equipped with better suspension and steering control and boasts a 30 percent increase in tyre width, providing exceptional road grip.

The EV maker has also focussed on lightweighting the vehicle by reducing around 30kg of weight, which it says adds to higher operational efficiency, and better performance. On the inside it gets critical software features such as public charging compatibility and remote immobilisation have been incorporated.

Saurav Kumar, CEO and Founder, Euler Motors said, “We have introduced an upgraded version, the HiLoad EV 2023, which is built to carry and ride highest payload for the customer and contribute to higher earnings and lower operational costs. We have incorporated intricate design and aesthetic upgrades into the vehicle, all which improve the driver ergonomics, and comfort.”

The Euler 13 kWh battery pack with patented liquid cooling and DC fast-charging, is now fully compliant with AIS 156 Amendment III phase 2 norms. At present, the company has a manufacturing facility in Palwal, Haryana. It intends to deploy over 6,000 units in FY2024.