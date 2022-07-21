ETO Motors plans to deploy e-autos exclusively driven by women

Electric Mobility as a Service Company, ETO Motors, has planned to deploy electric autos as last-mile connectivity to commuters driven by women at Metro Stations in Delhi from August 2022 onwards. The company is focusing on its principle, where women take the driver’s seat, offering a service focusing largely on the deployment of clean mobility services that are sustainable.

ETO Motors has entered into an agreement with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and MOWO, an NGO promoting safe mobility for women. MOWO will onboard and train women drivers for last-mile e-mobility services throughout the Delhi Metros. This initiative of ETO Motors aims to create sustainable income and enhancement opportunities for 300 women earners in the focus geography.

The women will be provided with skill enhancement training, continued guidance and help to run e-autos, thereby improving their employability or helping them become micro-entrepreneurs.

The e-autos driven by women would be blue and lilac to increase visibility from the commuter’s point of view. The first phase of over 50 e-auto fleet operations would begin in August 2022.

Deepankar Tiwari, Non-Executive Vice Chairman. ETO Motors, said, “Our commitment to empowering women folk is truly unique and is underlined by the fact that ETO Motors has trained 100 young unemployed women to drive electric autos in the 100% electric mobility city of Kevadia in Gujarat. We are now adding 300 electric autos in the Metro Stations in Delhi, driven by women who will provide last-mile connectivity services to commuters who would use the metro service.”

ETO’s EV charging solution, Thunderbox, will be installed across Delhi at various metro stations, residential societies, public/semipublic malls etc. This will help all the women drivers to have easy access to the charging points for electric two and three-wheelers.