Battery Smart partners with GoMechanic to plant 100+ battery swapping stations

Delhi-based Battery Smart has announced that they will be entering into a partnership with leading car service and spare parts centre, GoMechanic. Through this partnership Battery Smart will be able to increase their swapping outlets by using GoMechanic’s existing network. The company has been working to build the largest battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers. This new step will allow Battery Smart to use more than 100 GoMechanic garages as a battery swapping station and the first one will be situated in West Delhi.

While the government has been pushing for wider adoption of EVs through various subsidies, the lack of infrastructure still discourages a lot of buyers. Battery Smart already has 71 swapping stations across Delhi-NCR and plans to increase that to one swapping station per square kilometre which should result in a more convenient experience for EV owners.

Suyash Kumar, VP – Operations and Expansion at GoMechanic, said “We are always open to working with partners that keep us at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution and hasten EV adoption. This is definitely a step forward in that direction. There are several synergies between Battery Smart and us, as we both are looking to enable EV adoption by establishing a dense EV ecosystem consisting of swapping or charging, retrofitment and maintenance services, and this partnership with a leading player focused on battery swapping will empower us to do just that.”

“We aim to revolutionize the EV sector by building mutually beneficial partnerships with leaders in the automobile and mobility space. GoMechanic has 600+ workshops across 35 cities and has aggressive growth plans. Their centres will serve as vital points for our customers to get vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts. This partnership will also enable us to quickly scale our swapping stations at key garages across territories,” said Pulkit Khurana, co-founder of Battery Smart.