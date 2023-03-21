Altigreen showcases electric refer three-wheeler, opens 26th dealership in Mumbai

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Altigreen Propulsion Labs inaugurated its second dealership in Mumbai, which also marks its 26th retail touchpoint in the country. The EV maker showcased an electric refer three-wheeler at the dealership.

At present, it has dealerships in major metro cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. It has partnered Fortpoint Automotive, which has a well-established company in the automotive retail space having a all-India presence.

Currently, Fortpoint operates dealerships for brands across two-wheelers (Kawasaki), four-wheelers (Maruti Suzuki India) and commercial vehicles (Eicher Trucks & Buses).

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “With their decades of experience in the automobile business, Fortpoint will help us in strengthening our reach across the megacity.”

Currently, the intra-city movement of goods in cold chain transportation is carried out primarily through four-wheeler SCVs having upto 2.5-tonne GVW, and three-wheelers. The desired temperature range for such vehicles is 0deg to 4deg Celsius, with a minimum volumetric capacity (internal) of 100 cu ft for three-wheelers.

The cooling on refrigerated vehicles is done actively through the AC/refrigerator unit, and passively through the thermal insulation material. The segments that require cold chain transportation on a mass scale are those that transport perishable goods such as bakery & confectionery, meats, seafood, and beverages, dairy, FMCG and pharmaceuticals.

With the launch of this new retail experience centre, Altigreen aims to cater to the segment of goods transportation that require cold chain logistics. The business team is working on integrating a refrigerated container on neEV three-wheeler on a pilot basis.

Sundeep Kumar Bafna, Managing Director, Fortpoint Automotive said, “We are aligned with the recent e-mobility trends and already see a massive potential driven by the nation’s agenda of electrification.”