Altigreen partners ISI Kolkata to use advanced data, ML to make EVs intelligent and efficient

Bengaluru-based commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen has inked partnership with the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CAIML), Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, a premier research institute designated as an Institute of National Importance.

The OEM says the association is a continuation of the company’s strong R&D heritage that supports the development of the best-suited EVs for India and the emerging markets of South Asia, Africa and South America. It owns 26 global patents for its technology.

Under the partnership, vast amounts of cloud data generated by the drivetrain stack in every Altigreen EV, will undergo sophisticated statistical analysis using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms with the objective of continuously improving the energy efficiency under various use cases and environmental conditions. This takes the company one step closer to achieving real-time decision-making, thus reducing any driver and driving dependencies.

Dr. Amitabh Saran, Co-founder and CEO, Altigreen said, “We are extremely proud and excited to collaborate with ISI, Kolkata, which is the country’s premier research institute, in creating high-quality, high-throughput AI/ML solutions. The adoption of commercial EVs is picking up fast and this is the right time to deliver products that demonstrate the highest efficiency under very dynamic Indian conditions. Innovation and problem-solving form the nucleus of Altigreen, and our association with ISI will forge ways to further innovate, upgrade, and deliver the best.”

Amitava Bandyopadhyay, Member CAIML (Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), ISI Kolkata and the project lead stated that: “We are excited to collaborate with Altigreen as this is our first industry outreach initiative in the emerging space of electric vehicles. During our initial talks with the company, we saw a strong cultural match in terms of their R&D based approach to developing engineering solutions. We are confident that when our experience in AI/ML, coupled with our deep expertise in statistical modelling, experimentation, process control and quality management is applied to the wealth of vehicle and other related data from Altigreen, it will yield exhaustive and incisive insights beyond the usual low-hanging fruits of battery and location analysis. We look forward to a long, productive, and academically stimulating association with Altigreen.”

The demand for commercial EVs is fast accelerating in the country owing to the huge benefits they offer. Capturing the opportunity and catering to the demand well, Altigreen is already building a strong countrywide network. The company is accelerating its expansion plans and upgrading production capabilities to bring innovative products to market at scale. The collaboration with ISI Kolkata will only help the company continue its class-leading journey in multiple vehicle categories.