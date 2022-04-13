Yulu Appoints Sandilya Konduri As Head Of Product

Yulu today announced the appointment of Sandilya Konduri as Head of Product. In this role, Sandilya will drive the product vision, lifecycle strategy and implementation for Yulu to deliver products that can offer a superlative user experience.

He will also focus on the adoption of the latest technology, tools and product management practices to help build a thriving product culture at Yulu, as the company looks to scale its shared mobility & Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) businesses.

Sandilya comes with expertise in product management and supply chain analytics. Before joining Yulu, he was the Group Product Manager at Flipkart, and had the opportunity to contribute to several critical Platforms in the Supply Chain & Optimisation space. He has also contributed to Flipkart’s IP through 2 patents that he co-authored with his colleagues.

Welcoming Sandilya to the company, Naveen Dachuri – Co-founder & CTO, Yulu, said, “We are delighted to have Sandilya on board. Electric mobility in India is at a tipping point, and Yulu is very well-positioned to lead this phase of hyper-growth for shared mobility. Sandilya will help bring in product thought-leadership, accelerate the adoption of the latest technology to stay ahead of the curve and build a culture of continuous innovation within the Product team.”

He added, “He will prioritize close alignment & collaboration between the Product team and Engineering, Business, Operations, Marketing, Data and other teams to ensure smooth & speedy execution of product roadmap. I am sure he will coach and groom the wonderful talent at Yulu to create a world-class product culture and we look forward to this new phase in our Product journey.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sandilya Konduri said, “I am very excited to join Yulu as I see tremendous scope in what we are working towards, which is to create sustainable mobility solutions tailor-made for India & India-like markets, powered by technology. The priority will be to balance user needs and business priorities and keep iterating with new innovations & product features to continuously raise the bar. Another focus area will be to build a culture that is user-centric, insights-driven & analytics-based when it comes to making product decisions, prioritisation & resource allocation. “

Sandilya further added, “I genuinely believe that we are at a very interesting time in history, where the coming years will put India on the global map for the kind of Products & Services we design and offer. Congestion and infrastructure shortage are problems that we are grappling with today. As we move ahead, Yulu will not only play a significant role in shaping the perception of shared electric mobility in India but will also drive the change in the way we imagine EV mobility globally.”

Sandilya is a graduate of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and has completed his MBA from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai. He has worked for companies like ITC Infotech as a Lead consultant and Dell as their senior analyst and advisor previously.