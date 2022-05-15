Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy edition sold out

Yamaha’s FZ25 Monster Edition is sold out in India. Priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, the FZ25 Monster Edition was the most affordable variant in the lineup and came with a special livery to set it apart from the others.

Based on the Metallic Black version, the FZ25 Monster Edition featured the Monster Energy and ENEOS logos, while also sporting a hint of blue on the headlamp cowl and fuel tank.

Under the visuals, however, the FZ25 featured the same specifications as the rest of the lineup. The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque with the help of a five-speed gearbox.

Other features include a LED headlamp, an LCD instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock at the rear. Now with the special edition sold out, customers can choose between the Metallic Black and Racing Blue options.