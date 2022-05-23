We’ve focused on getting the right supply chain in place

Interview: Hemant Kabra, Founder & Managing Director, BGAUSS Auto Pvt Ltd.

Are electric scooters unsafe?No, but a lot of effort must go in during the R&D and production stage to make these safe. The D15, for example, comes with 20 safety features. Among other things, the D15 is equipped with a completely waterproof, IP67-rated electric motor and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust.

In which all ways is the D15 unique?It gets a 3.2 kWh li-ion battery, can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 7 seconds (in Sports mode), it also gets the Eco ride mode, the battery can be charged fully in 5.5 hours, and it has an ARAI-certified range of 115km.

It also gets a removable battery that can be charged at home, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call and notification alerts.

Could you have sold more than the 6,000-odd units you have till now?Instead of speed, it is better to get the right supply chain and the right quality in place. That’s what we have focused on for over two years.

We have also focused on getting the right dealer partners. Currently, we have close to 45 dealers running, and have Letter of Intent (LoI) signed with another 45 or so.

We will have about 100 dealers in some time.

Unlike some other electric two-wheeler start-ups, you haven’t raised much noise…There is always the right time to do something, and you will see us soon telling about us to the world in a different way, and you will see our much stronger brand presence.

Do customers ask what the meaning of Bgauss is?Gauss is a unit of magnetic field, and the name Bgauss was arrived at using that unit. For customer convenience, we have now done a short form of our logo, as BG.

Will you launch more products this year?There is one more product in the pipeline for this year.