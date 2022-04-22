WardWizard showcases entire range of electric two-wheelers at Kolkata Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ showcased its entire range of electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Kolkata.



The homegrown EV major is known for its high and low-speed two-wheeler models like Gen Next, Glob, Wolf, and E-Monster which are popular amongst age groups from 16 to 60 years. Joy-e-bike also showcased its electric three-wheeler that is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year.



Commenting on the EV Expo, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “We have received an overwhelming response from dealers and visitors in Kolkata on the very first day of the expo. India is on the brink of an EV revolution and we are working to facilitate faster adoption of EVs.”

She added, “We aim to further adopt new technologies and provide integrated e mobility solutions to our consumers and the connected generation. At present, we have more than 16 touchpoints in the West Bengal market and with growing demand for our products we aim to further increase them in the current fiscal.”



The visitors can see these electric two-wheelers from WardWizard at Science City, J.B.S Haldane Avenue Kolkata- 700046, West Bengal, pavilion no. KA-21 & KA-24 till April 24, 2022.