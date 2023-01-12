Two-wheeler space muted on Day 1 of Auto Expo

The two-wheeler space was muted on the first day of Auto Expo with no major launches on Wednesday. Most companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Ather, didn’t take part in the show.

The biggest unveiling was that of the Kratos electric motorcycle by Tork Motors, a startup. To be available for bookings in Q2 2023, the price of the Kratos will be announced soon.

Matter Group, another startup, showcased product and technology innovations. The startup said it intends to lead the complete transition to EVs, warranting a Matter EV bike in every home. It showcased a 6 kWh variant of the Matter bike, which it claims is India’s first geared motorbike. “The price and pre-orders for the bike will be announced soon,” the startup said.

Founder & group CEO Mohal Lalbhai added that the goal of the startup is to change the way people in India use electric motorbikes.

But possibly, the biggest innovation at the expo was by Liger Mobility, which unveiled the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooters, the Liger X and the Liger X+. Bookings for these will start in mid-2023 and deliveries are expected later in the year, the startup said.

“Our patented auto-balancing technology enables these scooters to balance automatically, significantly enhancing rider safety, comfort and convenience as compared to any other scooter available globally,” the startup’s founders said. “These scooters can also reverse like a car, with our patented technology called the ReverseRide.”

Ashutosh Upadhyay, co-founder of Liger Mobility, said Liger Mobility’s passionate engineers have worked over years to perfect the auto-balancing technology for two-wheelers. “All aspects of Liger X and Liger X+’s auto-balancing technology, including the hardware and software, have been developed in-house, further underlining India’s ambition, determination and quality of engineering talent,” he said.